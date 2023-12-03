close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana seats

Dec 03, 2023 05:26 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana on December 3, 2023.

The Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies. The state recorded a 74.72% voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections. According to the data, rural areas registered a higher turnout of voters compared to urban areas in the Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 . The state assembly also recorded a higher number of female voters than male voters.

Voters cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections
Voters cast their vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections(PTI)

In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats and became the single largest party to form the government with Ashok Gehlot becoming the chief minister in assembly elections.

As many as 1,875 candidates including the incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot are in the fray in the Rajasthan assembly polls.

The Bharatpur area constitutes - Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir and Bayana constituencies.

Counting to begin for Bharatpur area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
KathumarCounting to begin-
KamanCounting to begin-
NagarCounting to begin-
Deeg-KumherCounting to begin-
BharatpurCounting to begin-
NadbaiCounting to begin-
WeirCounting to begin-
BayanaCounting to begin-

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
KathumarBabulalCongress
KamanZahida KhanCongress
NagarWajib AliBSP
Deeg-KumherVishvendra SinghCongress
BharatpurDr. Subhash GargRLD
NadbaiJoginder Singh AwanaBSP
WeirBhajan Lal JatavCongress
BayanaAmar SinghCongress

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

© 2023 HindustanTimes
