Rajasthan ends night curfew after Covid-19 review meet, cuts RT-PCR test price

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Monday the withdrawal of night curfew in the state to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and said the government would announce more relaxations in a phased manner.





Gehlot also slashed the rate of RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test at private labs by ₹300. RT-PCR is the confirmatory test for Covid-19 and will now cost ₹500 instead of ₹800 at private labs.





The labs were earlier charging ₹1,200 which was reduced to ₹800 in November.





“In the Covid-19 review meeting, it has been decided to end the night curfew in the state and to give some relaxation in a phased manner, but it will be necessary to follow health protocols otherwise the number of infected patients may increase,” Gehlot tweeted.





In another tweet, he said, “The rate of RT-PCR test in private labs has been reduced from ₹800 to ₹500. It has also been decided that the number of reserved Covid beds in private hospitals with a capacity above 100 beds can be reduced to a minimum of 10.”





The Rajasthan government had clamped night curfew in eight 8 districts from 8 pm to 6 am on November 21 after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. By the end of November, Rajasthan was reporting more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases daily. The cases have now reduced significantly.





The night curfew was initially imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara district headquarters and a few days later, five more districts headquarters of Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar were brought under night curfew.