Rajasthan gears up to bring back its workers stranded in other states

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:19 IST

The Rajasthan government has initiated steps to bring back its migrant workers from other states and to send workers from other states back home ahead of the possible easing of the nationwide lockdown.

Rajasthan has selected 19 IAS and IPS officers to coordinate with the governments of 14 states, district authorities and other agencies on the issue of migrant workers. Guidelines have been issued for authorities in districts where returning workers are expected to enter the state.

After constant pursuance of the matter by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, other states agreed to transport the migrants workers to their respective hometowns. Gehlot also raised the matter with the central government a number of times.

Gehlot tweeted on Monday: “After much effort by state government, migrants of Rajasthan will soon be returning home from other states. These people suffered a lot during lockdown. Now when they return, it is our moral duty to take care of them, provide them all help regarding food, medicines and quarantine facilities.

“My appeal to all is please give moral support to our brothers and sisters returning home after a very hard period. Following the culture of Rajasthan that we never leave our people in distress, take proper care of the migrants.”

Additional chief secretary (industries) Subodh Agarwal said the state government is constantly making efforts to address the grievances of workers from across the country, and all efforts are being made to send them home. Guidelines have been issued for migrant workers either going out of or coming to the state, he said.

Chief secretary DB Gupta said the 19 selected officers will coordinate with the governments of other states and other agencies of the Rajasthan government to resolve the issues of Rajasthani workers in other parts of the country.

He said they will also coordinate with other states to address the issues of workers staying in Rajasthan during the lockdown and the planned inter-state movement, as and when permitted, while ensuring strict observance of medical and safety protocols, screening and social distancing.

The officials have been selected to liaise with Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

After a meeting chaired by Gehlot on this issue, Gupta issued directives related to protocol. Transit camps are to be established at border check-posts and adequate arrangements made for food, water, shade and medicines at the camps. Authorities will also earmark large spaces with buildings where for migrant workers can be segregated, and social distancing norms shouldn’t be violated under any circumstances.

Wary of an increase in movements in the coming days, Rajasthan’s home department also has issued guidelines.

Additional chief secretary (home) Rajeeva Swarup, in a circular issued to all district collectors, said residents of Rajasthan with permits are returning to the state and the number is going to increase. In such circumstances, there could be chances of the spread of Covid19, and check-posts should be established in border districts where all those arriving can be registered along with their names, addresses and mobile numbers.

Swarup also asked authorities to strengthen the information system in villages and colonies to keep tabs on any persons coming directly to their hometowns and to ensure people stay in quarantine for 14 days. At places where local residents aren’t allowing in outsiders, they can be kept in quarantine at school buildings.

Guidelines for migrant workers coming into or going out of the state:

* Priority to state labourer/migrant at camps in other states

* Allow those coming in personal vehicles (except from hot spots), but ensure they are quarantined at their hometown

* Those want to avail of public transport should register through emitra, rajcovid mobile application, and can call at 18001806127

* Ensure transportation in phased manner to avoid crowding; screening before departure; and quarantine after reaching hometown in Rajasthan

* For those coming to Rajasthan, the arrangements shall include check post at border districts, adequate food, water and medical facilities, and registration and accommodation at identified buildings in various districts.