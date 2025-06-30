Rajasthan govt official set himself on fire over work stress; in critical condition

An administrative officer at a government school in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district allegedly attempted to kill self due to work-related stress on Monday, police said. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man was under severe pressure to update departmental records and meet administrative work targets.(Representative Image/Pixabay)

The incident took place in the veranda of the Government Higher Secondary School in Makrana town when Ramavtar Sharma (58), posted as the administrative officer, arrived on the premises carrying petrol in a plastic bottle, a police officer said.

He poured the petrol on himself and set himself on fire within the school premises, Station House Officer (SHO) Suresh Soni said.

A female sweeper working nearby noticed him engulfed in flames and raised an alarm, alerting other staff members.

She rushed outside screaming for help. Locals and school staff took Sharma to the government sub-district hospital on a motorcycle, Soni said.

Javed Alam, posted at the sub-district hospital, said the Sharma was given first aid.

"Due to the severity of burns and his critical condition, he was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer for advanced treatment," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was under severe pressure to update departmental records and meet administrative work targets, police said.

An inquiry has been initiated and statements of staff and family members are being recorded to ascertain the exact cause behind the suicide attempt, they added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).