Rajasthan granite industry reels as exports stall

Jaipur/Barmer/Jalore: Rajasthan’s granite and marble industry is facing one of its worst downturns in recent years, as escalating tensions in West Asia have disrupted exports, increased freight costs, and triggered shutdowns across key industrial hubs such as Jalore, Kishangarh, and Ajmer. Representational image. (Meta)

Rajasthan Granite Mining Association president Ram Niwas Baporiya said not only has the supply of raw material been hit, but even the export of finished products has come to a complete halt. “Around 80% of factories in Jalore are on the verge of closure, and those still operating may survive only for the next 15–20 days,” he said. He added that business worth nearly ₹800 crore per month in marble, granite, and quartz has been severely impacted.

Echoing Baporiya’s concerns, Manoj Kabra, an office bearer of the Kishangarh Marble Association—one of the largest marble markets in the state—said the ongoing Iran–Israel/US conflict has significantly affected both imports and exports. Ocean freight charges have risen by 25–30%, sharply increasing costs and discouraging fresh trade deals.

“The volatility has also pushed up raw material costs, particularly petrochemical products sourced from the Middle East that are essential for processing marble. This has further escalated production costs,” Kabra said. He added that many factory owners are either scaling down or halting production, directly impacting labourers and their livelihoods.

From Ajmer, Ramaliya Mining Association president Jitendra Poonia said exports have nearly stalled while transport costs have increased manifold. “No new orders are coming in, and existing ones are not being dispatched due to uncertainty. The entire industry is in a wait-and-watch mode,” he said.

Citing a recent instance, Poonia said, “A shipment fixed at $300 per container was billed at $2,000 upon arrival, citing war insurance by shipping companies. This is our peak season, when on average 50,000 tonnes of material is exported to the Gulf, Vietnam, and Turkey.”

Jalore worst hit

Jalore, known globally for its granite exports, has been the worst-affected region. According to industry estimates, nearly 250 granite units have shut down in the past two weeks as export orders declined sharply. The industry, which earlier dispatched around 25 containers daily—nearly 80% of which were exported to the UAE—is now witnessing an unprecedented slowdown.

Ramkishan Ranwa, president of the Granite Association, Jalore, said the situation remains uncertain. “Until the war situation improves, we can only wait. If exports do not resume soon, more closures are inevitable,” he warned.

Local exporter Ashok Kumar said the disruption has hit the entire export cycle. “Orders have stopped, payments are delayed, and we are left with no option but to temporarily shut down units,” he said.

The latest disruptions have compounded an already weakening industry. From around 1,350 operational units earlier, nearly 750 had already shut down over the past year due to falling global demand and persistent uncertainties. The recent wave of closures has further deepened the crisis.

“Jalore’s granite industry is largely export-driven. With international markets affected, the entire value chain—from mining to polishing—has taken a hit,” said industry representative Tanmay Gehlot.

The impact on employment has been severe. Each granite unit employs around 15 workers directly, apart from many others engaged in allied activities. With 250 units shutting down, over 6,000 workers have already lost their jobs, while thousands more face the risk of unemployment.

“Workers are migrating as there is no work. Even arranging food has become difficult for many families,” said Sharwan Lal, a factory operator.

The crisis has also disrupted the supply chain. Daily movement of raw material, which earlier involved nearly 100 trucks, has dropped significantly. Loading activities have slowed, and export logistics remain uncertain amid rising freight costs and geopolitical instability.

Industry stakeholders say recovery will depend largely on how quickly global conditions stabilise. Until then, Rajasthan’s granite sector—once a robust export-driven industry—continues to grapple with one of its toughest phases in recent times.