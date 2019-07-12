Rajasthan HC extends protection to Vadra from arrest

The Rajasthan high court on Friday extended the interim protection from arrest to businessman Robert Vadra till July 19 in a case of money laundering through land deals.

The court of Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur has scheduled the next hearing for July 19 and granted Vadra interim protection from arrest till then.

The court had asked Vadra, a partner in Sky Light Hospitality, and his mother Maureen Vadra, to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with charges of money laundering through land deals made by the company on February 12.

The ED is investigating the purchase of a piece of land in Bikaner’s Kalayat under Section 2 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED has registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the Bikaner land case and summoned Sky Light Hospitality partners, including Vadra, for questioning in the case, but the firm approached Rajasthan high court against the ED move.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 23:01 IST