Rajasthan hostel warden held for branding kids with hot iron rod over bedwetting

Barmer: A 40-year-old warden of a Rajasthan hostel was arrested for allegedly assaulting minors with hot iron rods as punishment for urinating on their hostel beds, police said. Photographs of the injuries were widely shared on social media, sparking outrage. (Representative photo)

The residential hostel, run by the Harpalethar Mahadev Temple since 2008 in the Sedwa area of Barmer district, came under the scanner after a child fled and informed his relatives that students were being branded with a hot iron rod.

Photographs of the injuries were widely shared on social media, sparking outrage.

Family members of other children staying at the hostel visited the premises and alleged that several children had burn injuries on their legs, prompting them to file a complaint.

Narayan Giri, a resident of Bharatpur, was arrested. “We have received a complaint alleging torture of children at the hostel. One person has been detained, and further investigation is underway,” station house officer (SHO) of the Sedwa police station Deep Singh said.

The children have alleged that such punishments have been going on for a long time. Locals told the police that they had repeatedly “warned the hostel warden against cruelty but refrained from lodging formal complaints to avoid infamy.”

Police have launched an investigation against the hostel, which housed around 25 children, mostly orphans or those from underprivileged families. The child protection department has been roped in to assess the condition of the hostel and ensure the safety of the children.

The families of the victims have demanded punishment against those responsible and stricter monitoring of such residential institutions to prevent further abuse.