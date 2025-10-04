Rajasthan lab clears cough syrup earlier banned over deaths of 2 children

The Rajasthan government laboratory has given a clean chit to the sample of cough syrup (Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup) manufactured by Kaysons Pharma. The certificate of test or analysis by government Analyst under section 25 (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 states, “The sample referred to above is of standard quality as defined in the Act.”(Representative)

The Rajasthan Health Department had earlier banned the supply of the syrup following reports that two children had allegedly died after consuming it. The laboratory clearance confirms that the syrup meets quality standards, ending concerns over its safety.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said, “The medicines that the mothers gave to their children were neither prescribed by our government hospital nor recommended by us. Now, if any mother, parent, or guardian obtains medicine from elsewhere and gives it without a prescription, and such an incident occurs, the Department has no role in it.” He added, “We have already tested the medicines provided by us, and there is no issue with them.”

However, a second suspected child death linked to cough syrup has now been reported in Bharatpur, days after a similar case from Bayana tehsil. The latest incident occurred in village Luhasa under Weir tehsil, where Nihal Singh took his two sons to the Weir Community Health Centre on September 23 with complaints of cough and cold. The doctor prescribed medicines and cough syrup, after which the younger child fell unconscious. He was referred to Bharatpur district hospital and then to Jaipur, where he was declared dead at JK Lon Hospital on September 27.

“I have two sons, Than Singh (5) and Teerthraj Singh (2). Both developed cough and cold, so I rushed them to the Community Health Centre, where the doctor prescribed medicines and cough syrup. After consuming the syrup, my younger son did not wake up for four hours. He was taken to the district hospital and later referred to Jaipur, where he was declared dead. We only learned from newspapers that similar cough syrup had already claimed children’s lives in the state,” said Nihal Singh.

Dr. Bablu Prasad Sharma, in-charge of the Weir Community Health Centre, said the cough syrup had already been banned by the state government following media reports. “The child was given antibiotics and syrup. The cause of death will be examined, and we are investigating whether the banned cough syrup was actually given to him,” he added.

A similar case was reported in Sikar district, where a 5-year-old boy died after consuming the same syrup at Chirana CHC. Following these incidents, the Rajasthan Health Department banned the use of “Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup IP 13.5mg/5ml” in all government hospitals. Bharatpur CMHO Dr. Gaurav Kapoor said the directive came from the Executive Director of the state health department. The syrup, supplied by the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), has been sent for laboratory testing to establish the cause.

The Health Department has also issued an advisory directing doctors to strictly follow prescription protocols, particularly for children, and warned families against administering medicines without medical consultation. Citizens can contact the state-level control room at 0141-2225624 for guidance on seasonal and common illnesses.

Official reports in the child death cases from Bharatpur and Sikar confirm that Dextromethorphan syrup was not prescribed by doctors. In Bharatpur, Monu Joshi administered the syrup prescribed for himself to his three-year-old son Gagan, who was suffering from pneumonia but later recovered after treatment in Jaipur. Another child, Samrat, critically ill with pneumonia, died on September 22. In Sikar, two-year-old Nityansh was given leftover Dextromethorphan syrup at home and was later found unconscious and declared dead.

Meanwhile, in Sikar’s Hathideh PHC, a case was reported where banned cough syrup was prescribed to a child, prompting the suspension of a doctor and a pharmacist. RMSCL has stopped distribution of the medicine and formed a three-member committee to investigate. A statutory drug sample has also been sent to the State Drug Testing Laboratory for examination.

Director of Public Health, Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma, clarified that according to all reports, the fatalities were linked to unsupervised use of cough syrup, not medical prescriptions, and reiterated that children should never be given medication without a doctor’s guidance.