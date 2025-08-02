Rajasthan: MDMA worth over 3 crore seized in Jaisalmer, 2 held under anti-drug crackdown

Two persons were arrested here and synthetic drug MDMA valued at ₹3.5 crore in the international market has been seized from them, police said on Friday. Police said the two intended to sell the MDMA in smaller quantities within Jaisalmer town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A joint operation was carried out by a district special team (DST) along with local police led by Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare.

The team intercepted an SUV allegedly being used to transport 336.4 grams of MDMA by the accused -- Prakash (28) and Prem Prakash (28) -- residents of Phalodi district.

Shivhare said the crackdown was part of a statewide anti-narcotics drive. The suspects are being interrogated to uncover further links in the supply and distribution chain.

According to police, Prakash has a previous case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him at Mandore police station.

Further investigation is underway, they added.