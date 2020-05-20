e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan reports 107 new Covid-19 cases, total tally now at 5,952

Rajasthan reports 107 new Covid-19 cases, total tally now at 5,952

india Updated: May 20, 2020 17:32 IST
Urvashi Dev Rawal
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
People carrying luggage pass barricades placed at the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Monday, May 18, 2020.
People carrying luggage pass barricades placed at the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
         

Rajasthan reported 107 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Wednesday, as the total count rose to 5,952.

Two fresh Covid-19 related deaths were also reported and the toll now stands at 143.

At least 946 migrant workers, who have returned from other states amid the easing of lockdown restrictions, have tested Covid-19 positive.

The state health department data till 2 pm on Wednesday showed that both Dungarpur and Jalore districts have reported a dip in Covid-19 positive cases since Tuesday.

Dungarpur, which reported 87 cases on Tuesday, recorded 22 more the following day. While Jalore that reported 97 cases on Tuesday, reported another 11 the next day.

Nagaur reported 17 cases, Chittorgarh (7), Jodhpur (10), Sikar (9), Jhunjhunu, and Kota eight and six, respectively. Jaipur and Sirohi reported three cases each. Ajmer and Udaipur reported three cases each.

Jhalawar and Baran reported one case each. A resident from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh also tested Covid-19 positive.

So far, 3,373 patients have recovered and 2,436 Covid-19 cases are still active. The state health authorities have collected swab samples from 265,555 people.

