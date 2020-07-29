e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan Speaker moves SC on high court hearing Sachin Pilot camp’s plea, says it is judicial indiscipline

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC on high court hearing Sachin Pilot camp’s plea, says it is judicial indiscipline

Rajasthan political crisis: CP Joshi’s petition argued that the high court, which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law, amounted to “gross judicial indiscipline and judicial impropriety” since a Constitution Bench of the top court had already given its ruling.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:58 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Rajasthan SpeakerCP Joshi moves SC on high court hearing Sachin Pilot camp’s plea, says it is judicial indiscipline
Rajasthan SpeakerCP Joshi moves SC on high court hearing Sachin Pilot camp’s plea, says it is judicial indiscipline(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan Joshi’s petition argued that the high court, which agreed to examine the constitutional validity of a provision in the anti-defection law, amounted to “gross judicial indiscipline and judicial impropriety” since a Constitution Bench of the top court had already given its ruling way back in 1992. The high court, Joshi argued, could not act as a appellate court over the correctness of the decision by the top court.

Joshi also cited verdicts by the top court to argue that there was “no question” of the high court entertaining the joint petition filed by 19 Congress lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot because only the “final decision of the speaker is amenable to judicial review on limited grounds”.

The high court had, however, stopped speaker CP Joshi from taking any action on the disqualification notices that he had issued to the 19 lawmakers on a complaint from the Congress. The Congress had invoked the anti-defection law to question the conduct of the rebel lawmakers and asked the speaker to disqualify them. The rebels, who were given three days to respond, however, rushed to the high court which stayed proceedings.

The legal battle in Jaipur and national capital Delhi is the fallout of a rebellion by about 18 lawmakers led by Pilot against chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress appeared to have outsmarted the rebels about a fortnight back when it moved for their disqualification. If speaker CP Joshi concurs with the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the strength of the assembly would have declined, lowering the majority mark. This move, however, didn’t succeed due to the high court’s intervention.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
LIVE: With 9,211 new coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cross 4-lakh mark
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
CM Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In