Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan to operate buses on 55 routes in orange and green zones from Saturday

Rajasthan to operate buses on 55 routes in orange and green zones from Saturday

Passengers have been urged to book their bus tickets in advance by logging on to www.rsrtconline.rajasthan.gov.in, or e-mitra, as tickets will not be sold at bus stands.

jaipur Updated: May 22, 2020 11:52 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Jaipur, Rajasthan
All buses will be sanitised before they leave for their respective destinations. Passengers will undergo thermal scanning at bus stands.
All buses will be sanitised before they leave for their respective destinations. Passengers will undergo thermal scanning at bus stands.
         

Rajasthan government will operate state-run buses on 55 routes in the orange and green zones from Saturday.

Passengers have been urged to book their bus tickets in advance by logging on to www.rsrtconline.rajasthan.gov.in, or e-mitra, as tickets will not be sold at bus stands.

In Jaipur, the buses will run from Transport Nagar, Durgapura, 200 feet bypass on Ajmer road and Chomu Puli. While Shramik special buses will run from Sindhi camp bus stand.

Naveen Jain, chairman, and managing director, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), said, “The routes have been decided on the basis of peoples’ demand amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.”

“All precautions and safety control measures will be followed, as not more than 30 passengers will be allowed to travel on a bus, which will operate between 7 am and 7 pm daily. All passengers travelling on a bus, a driver and a conductor will mandatorily have to wear face masks. Nobody will be allowed to consume paan, gutka and other tobacco products while travelling on a state-run bus,” he added.

All buses will be sanitised before they leave for their respective destinations. Passengers will undergo thermal scanning at bus stands. Drivers and conductors will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

