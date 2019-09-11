e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Rajasthan truck driver fined Rs 1.41 lakh in Delhi

The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 07:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The driver paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday.
The driver paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

A trucker from Rajasthan paid a penalty of Rs 1.41 lakh after being caught for overloading by the enforcement wing of Delhi transport department, an official said.

The truck, having a Rajasthan registration number, was caught by the enforcement team on Thursday, the transport department official.

The driver paid the penalty of Rs 1,41,700, at Rohini court on Monday, he said.

After implementation of amended Motor Vehicles Act, the penalty for overloading of goods carriers has been hiked to Rs 20,000 with Rs 2,000 for each additional tonne, the official said.

Earlier, the penalty was Rs 2,000 plus Rs 1,000 for each extra tonne.

Also read | Odisha truck driver fined Rs 86,500, the highest in country under MV Act

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 07:34 IST

tags
trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss