Rajasthan: Vegetable seller killed by wife, her lover in Jaipur; body set ablaze

A vegetable vendor was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in the Muhana area of Jaipur, police told PTI on Wednesday. DCP (South) Digant Anand said that Dhannalal Saini was found dead in Muhana on March 16

The accused Gopali Devi and Deendayal were arrested on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Digant Anand said that Dhannalal Saini was found dead in Muhana on March 16. His 42-year-old wife Gopali Devi was detained and during interrogation, she confessed to killing Saini with the help of her lover Deendayal.

"When Saini came to know about his wife's affair, he went to Deendayal's shop on March 15 where Gopali works. After an altercation, Gopali and Deendayal hit Dhannalal, leaving him dead on the spot," the DCP added.

Later, they dumped the body in a sack and set it ablaze. Next morning, the body was recovered.

UP: Merchant Navy officer allegedly murdered by wife, her lover

The killing in Jaipur is similar to the gruesome incident in Meerut, wherein a Merchant Navy officer was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife and her lover, who dismembered his body and concealed it in a drum using cement.

According to victim Saurabh Rajput's family, Muskan attempted to mislead them by sending messages from his phone.

"A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI.

He further said that based on suspicion, his wife Muskan and her partner Sahil were called for questioning.

ALSO READ: Meerut murder: Lover of Merchant Navy officer's wife made her ‘ganja’ addict, claim police

"During the questioning, Sahil confessed that on March 4, he and Muskan stabbed Saurabh to death. They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he added.

The police said that the accused, Sahil and Muskan have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.