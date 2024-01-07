close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan's Karanpur sees voter turnout of 81.38%, counting of votes tomorrow

Rajasthan's Karanpur sees voter turnout of 81.38%, counting of votes tomorrow

PTI |
Jan 07, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Voting for 199 out of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

A voter turnout of more than 80 per cent was recorded in the Karanpur assembly election in Rajasthan where minister Surendra Pal Singh is in the race as the BJP candidate, according to officials.

The counting of votes will take place on January 8 at Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar.(ANI)
The counting of votes will take place on January 8 at Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar.(ANI)

The polling, which began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, was held peacefully. The counting of votes will take place on January 8 at Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar, the officials said on Saturday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Voting for 199 out of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. The election in Karanpur was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Also read: Rajasthan govt forms SIT to probe paper leak cases, & Anti-Gangster Task Force against organized crimes

The Congress fielded Koonar's son Rupinder Singh from the seat.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the final voting percentage in Karanpur constituency was recorded at 81.38 per cent.

According to officials, there are 2,40,826 voters -- 1,25,850 men, 1,14,966 women and 10 transgender persons -- in Karanpur.

Surendra Pal Singh has already been inducted into the Rajasthan ministry after the BJP won the assembly polls, bagging 115 of the 199 seats.

The Congress has criticised his induction in the ministry, terming it a violation of the model code of conduct.

According to the rules, Surendra Pal Singh has six months to get elected to the assembly after being inducted as a minister.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out