Rajasthan's Karanpur sees voter turnout of 81.38%, counting of votes tomorrow

A voter turnout of more than 80 per cent was recorded in the Karanpur assembly election in Rajasthan where minister Surendra Pal Singh is in the race as the BJP candidate, according to officials. The counting of votes will take place on January 8 at Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar.(ANI)

The polling, which began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, was held peacefully. The counting of votes will take place on January 8 at Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar, the officials said on Saturday.

Voting for 199 out of the 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. The election in Karanpur was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The Congress fielded Koonar's son Rupinder Singh from the seat.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the final voting percentage in Karanpur constituency was recorded at 81.38 per cent.

According to officials, there are 2,40,826 voters -- 1,25,850 men, 1,14,966 women and 10 transgender persons -- in Karanpur.

Surendra Pal Singh has already been inducted into the Rajasthan ministry after the BJP won the assembly polls, bagging 115 of the 199 seats.

The Congress has criticised his induction in the ministry, terming it a violation of the model code of conduct.

According to the rules, Surendra Pal Singh has six months to get elected to the assembly after being inducted as a minister.