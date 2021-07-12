Rajeev Chandrasekhar loses Twitter verification badge; restored later

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the new minister of state for electronics and information technology, on Monday lost the blue verified badge on his Twitter handle, in a development attributed to Twitter's service rules. However, the badge was restored, within hours of being removed.

Twitter is yet to officially comment on the issue. However, according to its verification policy, if an account holder changes their username, their blue verification badge is automatically removed. Chandrasekhar, who was inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7, was earlier using @rajeev_mp as his username, which upon his induction, was changed to @Rajeev_GoI.

Twitter's policy rules also state that the blue tick can be removed if an account has been inactive for a period of six months. This rule led to vice president Venkaiah Naidu, losing the verification badge of his personal Twitter handle, in June. In this case too, the badge was restored within hours of being removed.

Monday's development comes at a time when the social media giant is engaged in a faceoff with the central government over the new Information and Technology Rules. Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was among those inducted into the council of ministers last Wednesday and replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as the new minister information and technology minister, has already reiterated his predecessor's stance, stating that Twitter "must follow the law of the land."