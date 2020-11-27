Rajkot’s fire incident is tragedy beyond words: President Kovind

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:59 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the death of Covid-19 patients in a fire at a hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot, calling it a tragedy beyond words.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated Covid-19 hospital in Rajkot in the early hours of Friday.

“The death of Covid-19 patients in a fire accident at a hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat is a tragedy beyond words. In this agonising time, I offer my heartfelt empathy for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery for the injured,” Kovind tweeted.