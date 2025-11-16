Rajnath blames Marxist historians for neglecting Dalit, tribal contributions

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday blamed Marxist historians and the previous governments for deliberately neglecting contributions of Dalit and the tribal communities as he unveiled the statue of freedom fighter Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow. Defence minister Rajnath Singh criticised the previous governments for overlooking the contribution of Pasi leaders. (X)

He said contributions of only a select few families in the freedom struggle were included in history books. “Dalit, Adivasi [tribal] and Pasi leaders were neglected,” he said. Singh criticised the previous governments for overlooking the contribution of Pasi leaders in the freedom struggle.

“[Uttar Pradesh] chief minister Yogi Adityanath has given recognition and honour to such leaders of the freedom struggle,” said Singh. He listed the contributions of Pasi leaders in the struggle.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was the focal point of the 1857 revolt against the British and that Pasi leaders, including Uda Devi, contributed a lot to it. Adityanath cited steps his government has taken to inform students about the history and contribution of the Pasi community in the freedom struggle. “A separate book has been introduced in primary schools on the leaders of the Pasi and other communities who were neglected.”

Adityanath said three women battalions of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been named after Pasi leaders, including Uda Devi. He added that a monument of the 12th-century Maharaja Bijli Pasi was also coming up in Lucknow.