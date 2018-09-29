Rajnath Singh dials Adityanath on Apple exec’s killing, seeks ‘effective action’

Union home minister Rajnath Singh Saturday called Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought an “effective and just action” in the case of an Apple India executive who was allegedly shot dead by police in Lucknow late Friday night.

“I have spoken to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked for effective and just action in the case,” the home minister, who is also the MP from Lucknow, said in a tweet.

The state police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the inspector general of police, Lucknow, to investigate the case. A separate magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

Tiwari, 38, assistant sales manager of Apple Inc. was in his car in the posh Gomti Nagar area of the state capital with a woman ex-colleague when the policeman allegedly opened fireafter he rammed a police patrol’s motorcycle.

His family had refused to cremate his body unless the chief minister comes to their house and assures justice.

In a hand-written letter to the chief minister, Tiwari’s wife Kalpana demanded that a case of murder be filed against the guilty policemen and the probe handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a job in the police department for her and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family.

Tiwari’s brother said that they were waiting for the chief minister to come to them, “else we’ll take Vivek’s body to his residence”.

The family however relented and agreed on Tiwari’s cremation on Sunday after senior officials including district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani met them Saturday evening and agreed to their demands.

The district magistrate said a written assurance was given to the family.

“If they want a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry, then it will be initiated.Job will be given to his wife and Rs 25 lakh will be given as compensation. Inquiry will be completed within 30 days,” Sharma said.

According to officials, Tiwari’s wife will be offered a job in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 21:58 IST