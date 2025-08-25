Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, visited Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu and met the victims of the cloudburst that hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 15, officials said. Rajnath Singh meets Chishoti cloudburst victims

The massive cloudburst claimed 65 lives, largely pilgrims of Chandi Mata Mandir in Padder, according to officials. LG Manoj Sinha said 32 people are still missing.

“Visited Jammu Medical College in Jammu and met those who were injured due to cloudburst and flash floods at Chishoti in Kishtwar. Praying for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and MoS in Union government Dr Jitendra Singh accompanied me during the visit,” he posted on X.

Due to the weather, the defence minister could not go to Chishoti to personally assess the extent of damage and take stock of rescue operations. “Due to inclement weather, I could not go to the cloudburst affected areas of Kishtwar today. Reviewed the situation at Chishoti from Jammu, via video conferencing facility. It is heartening to note that the State administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police have done excellent work during the crisis situation,” he added.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi the Central Government is leaving no stone unturned in providing relief and rehabilitation to those who have been affected by this tragic incident,” he said.

“We have 16 injured from the Kishtwar cloudburst, who are being treated for various injuries. One of them has been kept in the ICU,” GMC Hospital medical superintendent Dr Virendra Trisal said.

“Searches are still on to trace the missing pilgrims. Relief and rehabilitation measures have been initiated, and so far ₹4.13 crore has been disbursed among the affected families,” the LG said.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly and BJP MLA from Padder-Nagseni, Sunil Sharma, said he briefed defence minister Rajnath Singh, LG Manoj Sinha, and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh via video conferencing, with administrative officers present, on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in Chishoti village.