Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajnath Singh mourns loss of ‘brave and courageous’ pilot after Tejas jet crash

PTI |
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:54 pm IST

Fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday killing its pilot, the IAF said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he was "deeply anguished" over the loss of life of a brave and courageous IAF pilot in the crash of a fighter jet during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show.

Rajnath Singh expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said the nation stands firmly with them in this tragic hour.(ANI Video Grab)
Rajnath Singh expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said the nation stands firmly with them in this tragic hour.(ANI Video Grab)

In a post on X, he expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said the nation stands firmly with them in this tragic hour.

Fighter jet Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday killing its pilot, the IAF said.

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, before being engulfed in a ball of fire.

As smoke billowed out of the crash site, the sight left the spectators shocked.

"Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display in Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, the IAF in a brief statement said the force deeply regrets the loss of life of the pilot in the accident and stood firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said on its X handle.

More details related to the deceased pilot and the court of inquiry are awaited.

The Dubai Air Show is a biennial event held in the UAE and has both flying and static displays.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajnath Singh mourns loss of ‘brave and courageous’ pilot after Tejas jet crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On