Rajnath Singh's '-14 degrees' reply to a question on a visit to Dehradun. Watch

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 02:05 PM IST

The Defence Minister's response to a question came as north India braves harsh winter.

Dehradun: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and others during a function on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day, in Dehradun. (PTI)
BySwati Bhasin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday recalled a visit when he was the home minister while north India braves the winter chill. During his address on Armed Forces Veterans Day, he mentioned a question he was asked before coming to Dehradun. "When the plans for my visit to Dehradun were being drawn, I was told that Veterans Day is being organised here, and it's very cold," the Defence Minister said in the address. "My reply was 'why not?' When I have stayed at the time when temperature was -14 degrees when I was the home minister, then why should there be any apprehensions about the winter chill in Dehradun?" he further shared.

Rajnath Singh was welcomed by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the celebrations of seventh Armed Forces Veterans Day, which was first marked in 2016. Both the leaders then paid respects to soldiers who had laid their lives in the line of duty along with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

The Defence Minister also acknowledged the contribution of personnel from Uttarakhand who offered services to the nation in the Kargil War. "In the Kargil war, soldiers hailing from Uttarakhand played a very important role in defeating the enemies. When the sacrifices were being made for the nation, be it Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Udham Singh Nagar, for all the soldiers, it was nation before self," Rajnath Singh said during his address.

"Every warrior today is a respected veteran of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of our veterans and this government understands its duty very well. Several steps have been taken by the government for the welfare of our veterans," he further stressed.

