Rajnath Singh talks to US defence secy over regional progress

The two ministers also briefed each other on their experiences of fighting Covid-19.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 08:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI file photo)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and US secretary of defecse Mark T Esper on Friday spoke on the phone and exchanged views on “regional developments of shared security interest,” a defence ministry spokesperson said. The phone call, requested by Esper, came at a time when India and China are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh, and diplomatic and military talks are underway to break the stalemate.

The two ministers also briefed each other on their experiences of fighting Covid-19. “They reviewed progress on various bilateral defence cooperation arrangements and expressed their commitment to further promote our defence partnership,” the spokesperson said. Esper accepted Singh’s invitation to visit India “at the earliest mutual convenience.”

Esper expressed condolences over the loss of lives in east India due to Cyclone Amphan. People familiar with the development said that the ongoing border row with China were also discussed.

