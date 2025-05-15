Rajnath Singh to visit J&K today, 5 days after India-Pakistan ceasefire

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir today, five days after India and Pakistan stopped exchanging fire. This will be the defence minister’s first visit to the state after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and a ceasefire understanding was reached between the two countries on May 10. This will be Rajnath Singh’s first visit to the state after a ceasefire understanding (File/PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir was among the worst-hit areas of the intense four-day military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Rajnath Singh will also be accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit. He is likely to meet the soldiers of the armed forces in Srinagar during his visit, reported ANI.

Singh's visit comes after he attended a high-level meeting to review border security chaired Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Apart from Singh, the meeting was also attended by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, national security adviser Ajit Doval, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, the three service chiefs and the foreign secretary.

On Sunday, Singh inaugurated the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow virtually and said that it would strengthen India’s efforts towards aatma-nirbharta (self-reliance) in the defence sector.

Terming the BrahMos facility in Lucknow as a matter of pride for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), Singh stated that it has already created around 500 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs.

During the inaugural ceremony, Singh also thanked armed forces for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

“This is not the first time that India has responded to terrorist attacks. The Uri surgical strike, Balakot air strike and now after the Pahalgam attack, India has shown the world how it can respond to terrorist attacks,” Singh said.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism... On behalf of everyone, I thank our arm forces for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor,” he added.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to avenge the deaths of the victims of April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.