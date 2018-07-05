Rajnath Singh vows to bring peace in Kashmir through ‘efficient administration’

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reviewed governance issues in Jammu and Kashmir and promised to bring peace to the region by ensuring “efficient administration” and “strengthening institutions of self-governance”.

This was his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the imposition of governor’s rule last month.

Singh discussed the situation in the state at a meeting with governor NN Vohra and state administration officials in Srinagar. “Development and good governance had eluded the common people of Jammu and Kashmir so far. We will take all possible measures to ensure accountability, transparency and good governance in the system,” he said in a series of tweets.

The Union minister had arrived here on Wednesday along with national security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, Jammu and Kashmir joint secretary Gyanesh Kumar and other home ministry officials. He then proceeded to review the security situation with army and paramilitary officials, and held discussions on general security management and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra with Vohra at the Raj Bhavan.

The state came under governor’s rule on June 20, after the BJP pulled out of its coalition government with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The state assembly, whose term will end by 2020, remains in suspended animation. There have been unverified reports of an impending revolt by a section of PDP legislators against party president Mehbooba Mufti in an effort to form an alternative government.

Singh said the Centre aims to instil hope of a better future among the Kashmiri people by focusing on self-governance. “With renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre looks forward to kindling new aspirations and hope among the people of the state. The solution to our problems lies in empowering the people and strengthening the state’s institutions of local self-governance,” he added.

The senior BJP leader asserted that the dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir can be realised only when there is peace and normalcy. “It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration,” he said.

The state is currently being administrated by governor Vohra, his three advisors – BB Vyas, Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ahmad Ganai – and chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.