Rajnath Singh vs Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: 'Attempt to mislead'

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of misleading the nation on issues linked to national security and the Agnipath scheme. He said he was ready to make a statement regarding this in the Parliament. Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.(ANI)

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the Union Budget, the union minister said the Opposition was trying to create and spread misconceptions about the budget and that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman would reply to the allegations during her response to the ongoing debate.

"Our jawans protect the country's borders, it is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue, I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit," Singh said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said the defence minister had told the House that the family of an Agniveer martyr was paid compensation of ₹1 crore but it was only an insurance payment and not compensation.

He claimed the youth of the country were being trapped in the chakravyuh of Agniveer.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi accused the Central government of forming a chakravyuh (an impregnable war formation mentioned in the epic Mahabharat) around the youth, farmers, women and small businesses. He said the formation was controlled by six people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did some research and discovered that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, there are six people at the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," Rahul Gandhi said in the House.

With inputs from PTI, ANI