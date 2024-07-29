Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in Lok Sabha: '6 people control Lotus Chakravyuh'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of forming a Chakravyuh (an impregnable war formation mentioned in the epic Mahabharat) around the youth, farmers, women and small businesses. Addressing the House, the Congress leader said six people were at the centre of what he called the “Lotus (BJP's symbol) formation” – Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament House.(ANI file photo)

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did some research and discovered that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses...Today, there are six people at the centre of 'Chakravyuh'...Six people control today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," Rahul Gandhi said in the House.

When Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened, Rahul Gandhi quipped: "If you want, I will omit the names of NSA, Ambani and Adani, and take just 3 names."

Elaborating on his allegations, Rahul Gandhi said three forces are behind the "Chakravyuh".

"The 'Chakravyuh' that has captured India has three forces behind it. 1) The idea of monopoly capital - that 2 people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So, one element of the 'Chakravyuh' is coming from the concentration of financial power. 2) The institutions, the agencies, CBI, ED, IT of this nation, 3) Political executive. These 3 together, are at the heart of 'Chakravyuh' and they have devastated this country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Central government over the Union Budget. He said the sole aim of the Budget was to strengthen the framework of monopoly.

"I expected that this Budget would weaken the power of this 'Chakravyuh', that this Budget would help the farmers of this country, would help the youth of this country, would help the labourers, small business of this country. But what I have seen is that the sole aim of this Budget is to strengthen this framework - frameworks of monopoly business, of a political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure and of the deep state and the agencies. The result of this has been - those who gave employment to India, small and medium businesses, were attacked through demonetisation, GST and tax terrorism," he added.

Rahul Gandhi promised that the INDIA bloc would pass the bill guaranteeing MSP in the House.

"I want to tell the farmers of the country that we will do what they (NDA) have not done. We will pass (the bill for) guaranteed legal MSP in this House. Before this Budget, the middle class used to support PM Modi. On his orders, the middle class banged ‘thalis’ during Covid. Now with this Budget, you have stabbed the same middle class in the back and chest,” he said.

