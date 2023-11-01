Rajnath Singh's ‘heart-to-heart’ conversation appeal to Manipur's warring communities

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday appealed to the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to have a heart-to-heart conversation between them to end the violent conflict that has claimed the lives of over 180 people till now. Rajnath Singh(ANI)

Addressing an election rally in Mizoram's Siaha, Singh said violence is never the solution to any issue and the warring communities must sit together and talk to each other to improve the situation in the troubled Northeastern state.

"The Northeast has been peaceful in the last nine years. However, we have witnessed violence in Manipur and it is painful for us. Violence is no solution to any problem. What we need is heart-to-heart conversation. I appeal to both the communities to sit together and end trust deficit," the union minister said.

He further said India can never dream of a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation unless Northeast is developed. "We believe that unless Northeast is truly developed, dream of a strong, prosperous, self-reliant India will not be fulfilled," Singh added.

Singh also accused the opposition Congress of trying to exploit the situation in ethnic-strife hit Manipur for political benefits. "When the situation in Manipur was deteriorating, Congress tried its best to do politics over it. There is a need to keep the entire country, including Mizoram and Northeast, away from the negative politics of Congress," he said.

Meanwhile, a police officer was killed and three constables were injured in two incidents of attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Moreh on India-Myanmar International border on Tuesday.

Following the attack, people came out in groups at Singjamei and Wangjing areas in Imphal demanding justice in the killing of the officer while a joint action committee has been formed by residents in connection with the Moreh incident.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said he was saddened by the ‘cold-blooded killing’ of the officer.

Manipur has been witnessing large-scale violence since May because of differences between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Over 180 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hilly districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

