Rajnath takes stock of militaryacquisitions, budget and challenges

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on key military issues including acquisitions, budget, challenges faced by the armed forces, reforms and tri-service-matters, officials said.

He took charge of the ministry on June 1.

“The Raksha Mantri reviewed defence acquisition issues. He was briefed about defence procurement procedures, budget utilisation, major procurements and challenges,” a ministry release said. The current status of various defence procurements and associated payments was also discussed at the briefing, the statement said.

The minister was also given a detailed presentation on implications of major military contract deals with other countries, statement added.

In February, India set aside Rs 3.05 lakh crore for military spending in the interim budget for 2019-20, a jump of barely 7% over last year’s revised estimates of Rs 2.85 lakh crore. The budget includes a capital outlay of ~1,03,380 crore for buying new weapons and systems at a time when the military has sharpened its focus on upgrading capabilities with fighter jets, submarines, missiles and other weapons.

The statement said Singh has asked officials to seek indigenous solutions for meeting the military’s requirements to the extent possible.

He was briefed on the progress under the strategic partnership model that lays down the template for cooperation between Indian and foreign firms to build high-tech weapons in the country through transfer of niche technologies. Next-generation submarines and armoured vehicles are covered under the SP model.

“The RM was briefed regarding defence cooperation with friendly countries. He was also briefed about planning activities of the armed forces including tri-Services agencies HQ Integrated Defence Staff, defence cyber agency, defence space agency and armed forces special forces division,” the statement added.

