On G20 logo, Jairam Ramesh's response to Rajnath Singh: ‘If Congress was in power…’

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 10:47 PM IST

The Congress has questioned the use of lotus in the logo. The design was unveiled by PM Modi for the 2023 edition of the summit, which will be held in Delhi in September next year.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A day after defence minister Rajnath Singh lashed out at critics of the G20 logo, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said if the Congress was in power, it would not justify the use of its party symbol – the hand – for government events.

“Rajnath Singh-Ji has been made to defend the use of the BJP's election symbol for the G20 logo on the grounds that the lotus is a cultural symbol of India. The hand as a symbol is the most antique going back to prehistoric paintings in India,” tweeted Ramesh.

“…The hand remains a deep cultural symbol in rural & tribal India. If the Congress was in power would it justify the use of this symbol for government events? Certainly not!” he added.

The controversy over the G20 logo began last Wednesday, a day after prime minister Narendra Modi unveiled the design for the 2023 summit, which will take place in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Questioning the use of lotus – the symbol of the ruling BJP – Ramesh tweeted: "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!

Slamming the Congress MP, the BJP said lotus is also the national flower of India and in this case, has been used as a national symbol.

