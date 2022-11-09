Congress on G20 logo for India's presidency: ‘Mr. Modi & BJP won’t lose any…’

The Congress party on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led Union government for using lotus in the official logo of India's G20 presidency. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said that India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected the proposal to make party's official flag as the national flag but “BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly.”

“Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking,we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!” Ramesh said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled India’s logo, theme and website for its presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag and juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges, according to an official statement.

“The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script,” the statement read.

What PM Modi said about the logo?

Addressing the event, the prime minister said that lotus in the logo symbolises India’s ancient heritage, faith and thought. He remarked that India’s G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos when the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty.

“The symbol of lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

“In Indian culture, both the goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus. This is what the world needs the most today. Shared knowledge that helps us overcome our circumstances and shared prosperity that reaches the last person at the last mile. This is why the earth is placed on lotus too. The seven petals on the lotus in the logo are also significant. It represent the seven continents. Seven is also the number of notes in the universal language of music. In music, when the seven notes come together, they create perfect harmony,” PM Modi added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON