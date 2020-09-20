e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha

Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha

Members of the Trinamool, including Derek O’Brien, and other opposition members even climbed the chairperson’s podium after their demand for voting on motion to send farm bills to select panel was not considered.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Oppsotion members are seen in the well of the Rajya Sabha.
Oppsotion members are seen in the well of the Rajya Sabha.(ANI/Twitter)
         

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two farm bills, which farmers have been protesting against, amid a ruckus as opposition members shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, part of the broader farm liberalisation plan, could not be taken up and the House was adjourned.

Members of the Trinamool, including Derek O’Brien, and other opposition members had earlier climbed the chairperson’s podium after their demand for voting on motion to send the farm bills to select panel was not considered. They also showed the rule book to the chairperson Harivansh during the debate on the contentious farm bills.

The upper house was adjourned for a short while.

Several members, including O’Brien, the CPI’s KK Ragesh, Trichi Siva of the DMK and Congress’ KC Venugopal, moved resolutions asking for the two bills to be sent a select committee of the House for consideration before they are taken up for passage.

Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved three crucial farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The bills include the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

“The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these bills are not related to Minimum Support Price (MSP),” Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha.

Agriculturists, who have been agitating against the bills passed in the Lok Sabha earlier, said they are “anti-farmer” and fear they will end the mandi system. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress are among the partied which have opposed the bills.

tags
top news
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In