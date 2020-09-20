Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:47 IST

The contentious farm bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17 have been moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will become laws after the Upper House also passes them on Sunday.

The bills will deregularise farm foods from the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) and farmers will be allowed to sell their produce outside government-regulated markets.

According to the government, the bills aim to accelerate agricultural growth through private sector investment in building agricultural infrastructure and supply chains for Indian farm produce in national and global markets.

A government release called the passage of these bills a “historic-step” in unlocking the regulated agriculture markets in the country.

However, farmers believe that the bills will render the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system ineffective, leaving them at the mercy of “big farmers”.

The passage of these bills in Lok Sabha saw protests across the nation with farmers in Punjab holding a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to September 26 and Opposition leaders burning copies of the bills in Parliament.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal who resigned from the Narendra Modi Cabinet on Thursday in protest against the farm bills. “I think I failed to convince the government about the farmers’ grouse on the farm ordinances,” she said in an interview with Hindustan Times.