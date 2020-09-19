Farmer leaders of Punjab meet in Moga today to chalk out protest strategy

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:59 IST

Representatives of 13 farmer organisations of Punjab are meeting in Moga on Saturday afternoon to chalk out a strategy and mount pressure on the BJP-led central government to revoke the three agriculture bills passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The representatives will gather at Nachattar Singh Hall in Moga for the three-hour meeting that starts at noon.

“The meeting is being organised to coordinate with other farmer organisations and forge a common platform to oppose the bills,” Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) BS Rajewal said.

Another farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the representatives of the 13 farmer organisations had met at a gurdwara in Alamgir village near Ludhiana on Friday to discuss the next course of action after the controversial legislation, including the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, were passed on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Lower House of Parliament passed a third legislation, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

“During the meeting on Friday, a five-member coordination committee was formed. It will coordinate with farmer unions of other states who are opposing the bills,” Rajewal said.