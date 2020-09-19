e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer leaders of Punjab meet in Moga today to chalk out protest strategy

Farmer leaders of Punjab meet in Moga today to chalk out protest strategy

Coordination committee formed to contact farmer organisations of other states opposing the three agriculture bills passed by Lok Sabha this week

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representatives of 13 farmer organisations are meeting in Moga to forge a common platform to oppose the farm bills.
Representatives of 13 farmer organisations are meeting in Moga to forge a common platform to oppose the farm bills.(HT file photo)
         

Representatives of 13 farmer organisations of Punjab are meeting in Moga on Saturday afternoon to chalk out a strategy and mount pressure on the BJP-led central government to revoke the three agriculture bills passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The representatives will gather at Nachattar Singh Hall in Moga for the three-hour meeting that starts at noon.

“The meeting is being organised to coordinate with other farmer organisations and forge a common platform to oppose the bills,” Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) BS Rajewal said.

Another farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the representatives of the 13 farmer organisations had met at a gurdwara in Alamgir village near Ludhiana on Friday to discuss the next course of action after the controversial legislation, including the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, were passed on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Lower House of Parliament passed a third legislation, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

“During the meeting on Friday, a five-member coordination committee was formed. It will coordinate with farmer unions of other states who are opposing the bills,” Rajewal said.

