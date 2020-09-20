e-paper
Home / India News / 'Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?': Sanjay Raut

‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut asked the government whether it could ensure that no farmers will commit suicide and the farmers’ income will increase after the passage of the bills.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“PM has said that the government is not ending the MSP system and it is just a rumour. So, did a union minister resign on the basis of a rumour?,” Raut said.
"PM has said that the government is not ending the MSP system and it is just a rumour. So, did a union minister resign on the basis of a rumour?," Raut said.(ANI Photo)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took stand against the farm bills that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to get passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, demanding that a special session be called to discuss them.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being passed in Lok Sabha last week.

Also read: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Raut asked the government whether it could assure the nation that no farmers will commit suicide and the farmers’ income will increase after the passage of the bills.

“Can the Government assure the country that after these agriculture reform bills are passed, farmers’ income will double and no farmer will commit suicide? A special session should be called to discuss these bills,” Raut said in the Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Modi had assured the nation on Friday that after these bills become laws, the farmers will have more opportunities to sell their produce without having to worry about middlemen and this will result in increased profits.

On September 17, the PM assured farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will remain unchanged.

Also read: ‘Defeat them, this is what farmer wants’: Kejriwal on farm bills in Rajya Sabha

“A lot of power is engaged in confusing the farmers. I assure my farmer brothers and sisters that the system of MSP and government procurement will remain. These bills are really going to empower the farmers by giving them many more options. #JaiKisan”, he tweeted.

“PM has said that the government is not ending the MSP system and it is just a rumour. So, did a union minister resign on the basis of a rumour?,” Raut said in his pitch against the bills in the Rajya Sabha.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned as the Union minister for food processing industries in protest against the bills.

