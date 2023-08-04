Parliament approves offshore minerals bill

A bill that seeks to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, even as the Opposition staged a walkout over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur violence. HT Image

The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 that seeks to amend the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In his reply, coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi said no steps were taken to boost offshore mineral exploration in the country since its independence. “With this bill, we are changing this. We are making provisions to utilise the vast resources in India’s offshore areas,” he said.

Addressing concerns raised by some members on the impact of offshore mining on the marine ecosystem and its subsequent implications on the livelihood of those dependent on seas, especially fishermen, Joshi said: “Environmental legislations will be followed and states and all other stakeholders will be duly consulted, and all laws will be applicable in the offshore areas.”

He added: “This is not sea-bed mining. It happens in the continental shelf within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the entire world is doing it and only India is not doing it.”

Citing the examples of Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Namibia, the minister said these countries were already conducting offshore mining while protecting marine ecosystems and those people who are dependent on the sea.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, it proposes to remove the provision for renewal of production lease and provide a fixed period of 50 years for production lease similar to the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The bill will enable the Centre to frame rules for conservation and systematic development of minerals in offshore areas and for protection of the environment by keeping a check on pollution which may be caused by exploration or production operations.

