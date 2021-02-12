Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
- "I am happy to inform you that this part of the session has been quite productive with the House clocking 99 per cent productivity," M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till March 8.
The Rajya Sabha clocked 99 per cent productivity during the two-week long first part of the dual phase Budget session of Parliament, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said Friday.
The House broke for a three-week recess on Friday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to a discussion on the budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. The recess will allow parliamentary committees to examine the budget allocation for various ministries.
Parliament will now meet on March 8 for the second part of the Budget session.
"I am happy to inform you that this part of the session has been quite productive with the House clocking 99 per cent productivity," Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till March 8.
Besides discussion on the Budget, the House also debated for 15 hours on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to that debate earlier this week.
"The productivity of the House during this week has been 113 per cent as against the productivity of 82 per cent during the first week," he said. "As against the total scheduled time of 45 hours 4 minutes, net of only 30 minutes has been lost due to disruptions," Naidu said.
Naidu, who is also the Vice President of India, said during the first part a total of 27 hours and 11 minutes were spent on debate and discussions.
Over 60 per cent of the total functional time was spent on discussing Motion of Thanks to the President and the General Budget for 2021-2022, he said. "About 100 members spoke on these two subjects alone."
As against the total loss of 4 hours 24 minutes during the first week, the members sat for an extra 3 hours 54 minutes during the second week.
A total of 88 issues of public importance have been raised. These include 56 Zero Hour and 32 Special Mentions. Also, 55 Starred Questions were orally answered.
During the two weeks, three Bills were passed - The J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jwala Gutta posts about grandmom’s death, gets racist replies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
- "I am happy to inform you that this part of the session has been quite productive with the House clocking 99 per cent productivity," M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM announces 5-year economic package worth ₹7,000 crore for Wayanad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Farmers have shown light in darkness’ says Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: 'Ghar wapsi' only after laws are repealed, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dozens dead, hundreds missing: What we know about Uttarakhand floods so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre gave Assam ₹262 crore for Covid fight: State Finance Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has not conceded any territory to China along LAC, says defence ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vizag steel privatisation plan snowballs into political issue in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC site back online after facing ‘technical’ glitches
- The IRCTC web portal displayed a message saying the site was undergoing maintenance, asking people to revisit after some time. It also added those who wanted to cancel their bookings can call the customer service number or mail them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to scrap farm laws
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not a shock, says Trinamool after Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu bail: CBI says he’s four months short of serving half term, HC seeks proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress picks Mallikarjun Kharge as next Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Scrap farm laws first': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi's offer of talks to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox