Rajya Sabha election 2026 result: Full list of winners from Bihar, Odisha and Haryana

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on Monday to fill 37 seats across 10 states. While many candidates won unopposed, voting was required for 11 seats, including five seats in Bihar, four in Odisha and two in Haryana. Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, was among the prominent leaders who won in the Rajya Sabha polls. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar via HT) Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, was among the prominent leaders who won in the Rajya Sabha polls. Notably, the Opposition faced losses in Odisha and Bihar as candidates backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gained from cross-voting and the absence of some legislators, as mentioned in an earlier HT report. ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin emerge victorious as NDA sweeps all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar Rajya Sabha Election Results

State Candidate Party Bihar Nitish Kumar JD(U) Bihar Nitin Nabin BJP Bihar Ram Nath Thakur JD(U) Bihar Shivesh Kumar BJP Bihar Upendra Kushwaha RLM Odisha Manmohan Samal BJP Odisha Sujeet Kumar BJP Odisha Santrupt Misra BJD Odisha Dilip Ray Independent Haryana Sanjay Bhatia BJP Haryana Karamvir Singh Boudh Congress

Many others were elected unopposed Among those elected to the Upper House unopposed were former Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi from the Congress party. In poll-bound West Bengal, four Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominees were also elected without opposition. They include Babul Supriyo, former West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar, senior Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha was also elected unopposed. Notably, Guruswamy has become India's first openly queer member of parliament. In Maharashtra, all seven nominees won unopposed. These include six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well as NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on Monday to fill 37 seats across 10 states.