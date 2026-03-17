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    Rajya Sabha election 2026 result: Full list of winners from Bihar, Odisha and Haryana

    The Opposition faced losses in Odisha and Bihar as candidates backed by the NDA gained from cross-voting and the absence of some legislators.

    Updated on: Mar 17, 2026 9:27 AM IST
    Edited by Aryan Mudgal
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    The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on Monday to fill 37 seats across 10 states. While many candidates won unopposed, voting was required for 11 seats, including five seats in Bihar, four in Odisha and two in Haryana.

    Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, was among the prominent leaders who won in the Rajya Sabha polls. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar via HT)
    Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, was among the prominent leaders who won in the Rajya Sabha polls. (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar via HT)

    Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, was among the prominent leaders who won in the Rajya Sabha polls. Notably, the Opposition faced losses in Odisha and Bihar as candidates backed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gained from cross-voting and the absence of some legislators, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

    ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin emerge victorious as NDA sweeps all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar

    Rajya Sabha Election Results

    StateCandidateParty
    BiharNitish KumarJD(U)
    BiharNitin NabinBJP
    BiharRam Nath ThakurJD(U)
    BiharShivesh KumarBJP
    BiharUpendra KushwahaRLM
    OdishaManmohan SamalBJP
    OdishaSujeet KumarBJP
    OdishaSantrupt MisraBJD
    OdishaDilip RayIndependent
    HaryanaSanjay BhatiaBJP
    HaryanaKaramvir Singh BoudhCongress

    Many others were elected unopposed

    Among those elected to the Upper House unopposed were former Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi from the Congress party.

    In poll-bound West Bengal, four Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominees were also elected without opposition. They include Babul Supriyo, former West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar, senior Supreme Court lawyer Menaka Guruswamy and actor Koel Mallick. Former BJP state president Rahul Sinha was also elected unopposed.

    Notably, Guruswamy has become India's first openly queer member of parliament.

    In Maharashtra, all seven nominees won unopposed. These include six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well as NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

    The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on Monday to fill 37 seats across 10 states.
    The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held on Monday to fill 37 seats across 10 states.

    In Telangana, Congress nominees Abhishek Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy were elected unopposed.

    In Tamil Nadu, all six candidates also won without a contest. AIADMK sitting MP M Thambidurai and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss were elected along with ruling DMK candidates Tiruchi Siva and J Constantine Ravindran. Congress candidate M Christopher Tilak and DMDK treasurer LK Sudeesh were also elected unopposed.

    In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, Congress candidate Anurag Sharma, a close aide of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, secured victory.

    With inputs from agencies

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