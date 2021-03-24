IND USA
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to discuss GNCTD Bill today

In Rajya Sabha, the members of Parliament will discuss the contentious the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. While two other bills are listed for consideration and passing. The bills are the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.

In Rajya Sabha, the members of Parliament will discuss the contentious the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'brien said that said his party MPs have rushed to the national capital to stop the "bulldozing" of the bill that seeks to give more power to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the session which was scheduled to end on April 8, will be curtailed due to the assembly elections in four states and a union territory. According to the report, the session may end on March 25 now.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST

    Piyush Goyal responds to question regarding second phase of Hyderabad to Vikarabad railway line

    In Lok Sabha, union minister Piyush Goyal says Hyderabad hasn’t provided enough funds for the second phase of railway line and it has now landed in a deficit. He was responding to the question by TRS MP Ranjit Reddy about expediting the second phase of Hyderabad to Vikarabad railway line.


  • MAR 24, 2021 11:37 AM IST

    Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda speaks against finance bill

    Congress MP, Deependra Singh Hooda speaks against the bill. Quoting, former RBI governor Rahuram Rajan and other economists, Hooda said that economy was already in shambles even before the pandemic.

  • MAR 24, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    Sitharaman moves finance bill in Rajya Sabha

    Nirmal Sitharaman moves the Finance bill in Rajya Sabha.

  • MAR 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Lok Sabha proceedings begin

    Question hour begin in Lok Sabha as the proceedings begin. Midhun Reddy is in the chair.

  • MAR 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha reconvenes after adjournment

    Proceedings in Rajya Sabha resume after adjournment over GNCTD Amendment Bill.

  • MAR 24, 2021 11:03 AM IST

    GNCTD Amendment Bill is unconstitutional, says AAP

    Ahead of Rajya Sabha proceedings, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh says, "Central govt is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional & mustn't be allowed to be presented in House."

  • MAR 24, 2021 10:58 AM IST

    List of business for Lok Sabha

    Bills to be introduced

    -The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021


    Bills for consideration and passing

    -The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021

    -The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021

