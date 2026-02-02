Kerala MP displays his prosthetic legs in Rajya Sabha, takes a swipe at CPM

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominated member C Sadanandan Master removed his prosthetic legs and kept them on display on the table in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to make a point about political violence, triggering loud protests by CPM leaders who said displaying any item in the House violated the rules. Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominated member C Sadanandan Master removed his prosthetic legs and kept them on display

Sadanandan Master, who was initiating the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, said he wanted to show the nation and people what democracy is.

“Those who were roaring about democracy committed an attack upon me 31 years ago in Kerala. I was returning home when organised criminals caught me from behind, put me down on the road and cut my legs, shouting Inquilab Zindabad,” Master said while seated due to his disability.

Master, a retired school teacher, was nominated to the Upper House in 2025. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 and 2021 elections as a BJP candidate from the Koothuparambu assembly constituency.

Master lost his legs in a deadly attack by CPI(M)-affiliated activists in Kannur district on January 24, 1994, days ahead of his marriage. It was reported at the time that the assailants threw bombs in the area to scare locals off and proceeded to drag Sadanandan out of the car in which he was travelling. He was pinned to the ground, and both his legs were severed at the knee.

The display of prosthetic limbs on the table immediately drew objections from the Opposition.

CPM leader John Brittas raised a point of order, saying that showing any object in the House was a violation of the rules.

“I want to show before the nation and people what democracy is. You are always talking about democracy, tolerance and humanity. Your commitment is based on political violence, which is not good for democracy,” Master shot back, asking Brittas not to be intolerant.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he would direct the member to remove them but asked the Opposition member to adopt the same approach to all violations of rules, including the display of placards (by the Opposition).

In his speech, Sadanandan said the government had moved “from promises to delivery”.

“Today, every paisa spent by the government belongs to the citizen,” he said.