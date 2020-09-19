e-paper
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha MPs meet NHRC officials over human rights violations in Maharashtra

Rajya Sabha MPs meet NHRC officials over human rights violations in Maharashtra

They visited the National Human Rights Commission and met with its member Jyotika Kalra, Secretary General Jaideep Govind and other officers, and submitting a representation, the NHRC said in a statement.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 06:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A general view of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
         

A group of MPs on Friday met senior officials of the National Human Rights Commission alleging various incidents of human rights violations in Maharashtra.

The group comprised Rajya Sabha members Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vikas Mahatme and Bhagwat Karad.

They visited the National Human Rights Commission and met with its member Jyotika Kalra, Secretary General Jaideep Govind and other officers, and submitting a representation, the NHRC said in a statement.

“They have adverted to various incidents of human rights violations by state officials of Maharashtra, of different dates and at different places,” the statement said.

It has also being submitted to the NHRC by them that “considering the failure on the part of the state authorities to address the basic human rights of the citizens whereby the right to life, freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly, right to equality and other such inalienable rights of the citizens purported to have been violated by the state of Maharashtra”. The Commission gave a patient hearing to the delegation, the rights panel said.  It has been apprised to the members of the Parliament that in many of the cases, the Commission has already initiated proceedings by taking cognizance, it added. “Nevertheless, the Commission will examine each and every incident mentioned in the representation of the alleged violation of human rights in various forms and if required, adequate measures by way of an enquiry will be initiated under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993,” the statement said.

“If the Commission deems it fit and proper in appropriate cases, it may initiate spot enquiry, subject however to requirement under the law,” it added.

