e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Bansal has been fielded for the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant next month on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Dehradun
Bansal holds the rank of a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand
Bansal holds the rank of a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand(File Photo )
         

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand. 

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik, Minister of State for Higher Education Dhan Singh Rawat and a host of party MLAs accompanied Bansal to the Vidhan Sabha  secretariat where he filed his nominations for the only Rajya Sabha seat from the state going to polls on November 9. 

Soon after filing his nominations, Bansal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the party’s entire parliamentary board for reposing faith in him.The BJP’s central election committee had announced Bansal’s candidature for the seat on Monday night.

Vice-Chairman of the state level 20-point programme implementation committee with an RSS background, Bansal holds the rank of a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand.

He has been fielded for the Rajya Sabha seat that falls vacant next month on completion of Congress MP Raj Babbar’s tenure on November 25.

Election of Bansal is certain with the BJP having 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in its kitty.

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In