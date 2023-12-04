Rajya Sabha revokes suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday revoked the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, who was suspended from the Upper House for alleged breach of privileges. AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

Chadha, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, was suspended on August 11 during the Monsoon session of Parliament over the alleged breach of privilege.



He was accused of not taking consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee for considering the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeking to diminish the power of the elected AAP government in the Capital over services.



On a complaint by the five MPs, the same was referred to the privileges committee and Chadha was suspended till the committee submitted its final report.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

As soon as the House assembled on the first day of the winter session, the suspension was revoked following a motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao.

A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held in Parliament this afternoon to discuss the suspension matter of the AAP leader.

After the suspension was revoked, Chadha in a video message thanked the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. “On 11th August, I was suspended from the Rajya Sabha. I went to the Supreme Court for the revocation of my suspension. Supreme Court took cognizance of this and now my suspension has been revoked after 115 days...I am happy that my suspension has been roved and I want to thank the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar,” he added.