Rajya Sabha official took swipes at PM Modi, ministers on social media; gets demoted

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:18 IST

A deputy director of Parliament security branch has been demoted for posting “offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic” remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some union ministers and chief ministers, according to an order.

This is the first time a parliament official has faced action for his or her social media activities, people familiar with the development said.

Urujul Hasan has been demoted to “a lower grade of security officer for five years”, the notification issued on February 12 said.

Hasan had been under suspension since June 2018.

The order, signed by Rajya Sabha director K Sudhakaran, also says that he would not be able to regain his current position after five years.

Parliament has a separate branch called the Parliament security service which is headed by an Indian Police Service officer. Officers are recruited in the service through exams.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu took the final call on Hasan’s demotion after an internal committee found him guilty of misconduct.

The order, uploaded to the intranet of Rajya Sabha, adds that Hasan also shared ”a number of posts indicating his active involvement/assistance/ indulgence in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature, failure to maintain political neutrality.”

The action has been taken under provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules that bars officials from any conduct which is considered “unbecoming of a Government servant”. Another section of the rule that prohibits government servants from being associated with an organisation that takes part in politics or assisting any political movement or activity was also invoked against him.