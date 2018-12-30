Rajya Sabha to discuss Triple Talaq Bill tomorrow, BJP, Cong issue whips

Both the BJP as well as the Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present in Parliament on December 31.

While the BJP whip went out to its Rajya Sabha MPs, the Congress issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in Parliament on Monday, ANI reported.

A whip had been issued by the BJP on Wednesday as well, directing its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha on Thursday, when the Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in the Lower House.

The Triple Talaq bill is listed in the Rajya Sabha’s legislative agenda for Monday.

It was passed in the Lok Sabha with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

The Congress has said that it will not allow the passage of the proposed bill in its current form. The BJP is in a minority in the Upper House and is likely to face difficulties in getting the bill passed.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The opposition has demanded that the bill be sent to a joint select panel for review before it is passed by Parliament.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday after the government rejected the Opposition’s contention that it was aimd at targeting a particular community.

Prasad had said there should be no politics on the bill, and had stressed that it was not against any particular community.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 14:57 IST