Rakesh Tikait announces plans to 'strengthen movement' as farmers protest completes seven months

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been leading the farmer’s protest at Ghazipur border, told reporters that farmers’ union has decided to hold two more rallies, and planned a tractor rally for July 9, which is scheduled to reach Singhu border on July 10. Farmers from Shamli and Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh will be a part of the rally.

“In today's meeting, we have decided to strengthen our movement. We have decided to hold two more rallies; a tractor rally will be held on July 9 in which people from Shamli and Bhagpat will be present; it will reach Singhu border on July 10,” ANI said quoting Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting all over the country against the newly implemented farm laws, which completed seven months on Saturday. In the national capital, Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri-the three borders, farmers have been camping since last year.

Tikait also informed of another rally which will depart from Bijnor on July 24 and reach Ghazipur on July 25 after a night halt at Meerut.

“Another rally will be held on July 24, people from Bijnor and Meerut will be present in it. On the night of July 24th, they will halt at Meerut toll and on 25th July the rally will reach here (Delhi-Ghazipur),” Tikait said.

Elsewhere in Punjab and Haryana, too, farmers took out protest marches on Saturday, heading for Raj Bhavan, where they had planned on submitting a memorandum to the governor. Stringent security measures consisting of a heavy police deployment and barricades were put up on their way to prevent them from reaching Raj Bhavan.

Protesters braved water cannons and barricades to march on and farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal Gurnam Singh Chaduni, and Yogendra Yadav were able to submit memorandums to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and other officials asking them to hand it over to the governor, after which the leaders requested the protestors to return.