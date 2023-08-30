News / India News / Raksha Bandhan 2023: 'World's biggest Rakhi' to enter Guinness records in MP

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 'World's biggest Rakhi' to enter Guinness records in MP

ByNisha Anand
Aug 30, 2023 10:11 AM IST

The Guinness records' officials will arrive in MP's Bhind on Thursday to evaluate the huge rakhi, an undertaking of a BJP leader.

Amid the ongoing festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district is set to register its name for creating the "world's biggest rakhi" ever, in the Guinness World Records. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashok Bhardwaj has undertaken the project to craft the huge rakhi on this farmhouse in Bhind.

Screengrab of the video show the ongoing preparation to create the biggest rakhi ever in Madhya Pradesh.
Bhardwaj decided to take the initiative after such a suggestion came from the BJP workers. The team googled to find out the existing world record of this nature and decided to break it, Live Hindustan reported.

Bhardwaj said that an agency has been hired to complete this task. Over 10 craftsmen are engaged to craft the rakhi, which is being made using cloth material, cardboard, thermocol sheets, wood, etc, he said. The centrepiece of the rakhi, usually round in shape, will have a diameter of 25 feet and two additional decorative balls attached to it will be each 15 feet.

Visuals surfaced from MP's Bhind showing the progress of the project, being done in full swing for its timely preparation. Several craftsmen were seen working on separate pieces of the rakhi, colouring, embellishing, and decorating them.

Will be registered in five records

Bhardwaj further claimed that the length of this rakhi would break all records after its completion. However, the final length of the rakhi has not been finalised yet, he told Live Hindustan.

The BJP leader further said he plans to have the project added in as many as five recognised records – the Guinness World Records, the Limca Book of Records, the World Book of Records, the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records.

The Guinness records' officials will arrive in Bhind on Thursday to evaluate the project and potentially document it as an official record. Following the due process, the rakhi will be declared as the “biggest” in the world, the report said.

