'Ram Droh': Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress over Radhika Khera's resignation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA bloc alliance have "Ram Droh in their DNA". Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi Adityanath was reacting to the resignation of Congress leader Radhika Khera from her party. He said she was insulted by the Congress for visiting Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

"She came to Ayodhya to seek blessings of Ram Lala, and the leaders of Congress insulted her. She resigned after getting tired of the insults. This shows that Congress and SP have 'Ram droh' in their DNA. People associated with the INDI Alliance have 'Ram droh' in their DNA," he told ANI.

Yogi Adityanath said that the people of the country will never cast votes in favour of those who are "Ram Drohi".

"The public of the country is well aware of the pseudo form of Congress. The people know that whatever they (Congress) are showing off now is not based on reality. They just want to deceive the people of the country but the public knows their drama. Therefore, the public is pushing it towards the abyss," Yogi Aditanath added.

On Sunday, Radhika Khera said the Congress party was against Lord Ram and the Sanatan Dharma.

She said after she visited the Ram Temple with her grandfather and placed a Jai Shri Ram flag in front of her door, the Congress started to hate her.

Radhika Khera claimed she was scolded by the party for visiting Ayodhya when elections were underway.

She resigned from the party alleging mistreatment by party leaders. She also alleged that neither Priyanka Gandhi Vadra nor Rahul Gandhi met her over the issue.

She claimed she had been trying to meet Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for over three years.

Yogi Adityanath is BJP's star campaigner. Last month, he claimed in rallies that the Congress wanted to impose Sharia law in the country and allow the minorities to slaughter cows.