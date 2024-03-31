 Ram Navami: Temple trust points to biggest challenge as Ayodhya braces for huge crowd, urges visitors to bring 'sattu' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ram Navami: Temple trust points to biggest challenge as Ayodhya braces for huge crowd, urges visitors to bring 'sattu'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 31, 2024 06:15 AM IST

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, announced the preparations for an expected arrival of 25-30 lakh visitors.

The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on Saturday highlighted the challenges faced by Ayodhya as the holy city braces for a surge of devotees eager to offer prayers to Ram Lalla on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

An idol of Ram Lala decorated during the celebrations of the first Holi at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple after pran pratishtha, in Ayodhya on Tuesday.(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)
An idol of Ram Lala decorated during the celebrations of the first Holi at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple after pran pratishtha, in Ayodhya on Tuesday.(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Rai revealed that the number of devotees flocking to Ayodhya has witnessed a significant rise, ranging between 1 lakh to 1 lakh 50 thousand, particularly after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

However, with Ram Navami on the horizon, concerns loom over whether Ayodhya is adequately prepared to accommodate such a large gathering.

“Ram Navami is coming ahead... But is Ayodhya ready to welcome a large number of guests?” Champat Rai wondered.

“Heat is the biggest challenge,” he noted.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

Anticipating over 2 lakh visitors during Ram Navami, Rai said ensuring their well-being, particularly regarding access to food and water, remains a priority.

“Water is available, but still food is a challenge,” he added.

Rai said Ayodhya has managed to avert any incidents of stampede so far despite the growing numbers of visitors and expressed hope that this trend would continue in the future. He urged visitors to remain in groups for their safety while visiting the Ram Temple.

In view of the scorching temperatures, Rai urged devotees to bring 'sattu' with them, a traditional flour known for its cooling properties, to mitigate the effects of the heat.

“We request you all to be with your groups while visiting the Ram Temple... I also request the people coming here to bring 'sattu' with them and eat that, it will save them from heat,” he said.

Raising concerns about suggestions to extend darshan timings during Ram Navami, Rai pointed out the logistical impracticality of keeping Ram Lalla's temple open for 22 hours.

"Will we keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours?" he said.

Ram Lalla, a revered 51-inch idol depicting the youthful form of Lord Rama, affectionately known as "Balak Ram," has been sculpted from a rare three billion-year-old black stone by the skilled hands of Mysuru-based artisan, Arun Yogiraj.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony for this idol took place on January 22, 2024.

(With ANI inputs)

