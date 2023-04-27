Home / India News / 'If a chocolate bomb goes off...': Bengal minister slams NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

'If a chocolate bomb goes off...': Bengal minister slams NIA probe in Ram Navami violence

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 27, 2023 04:23 PM IST

The Calcutta HC ordered NIA to probe the violence that occurred in West Bengal’s Howrah district during the Ram Navami celebrations in March.

West Bengal Women and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja on Thursday criticised Calcutta High Court's order to transfer the Ram Navami violence probe in the state to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “If an ant bites or a chocolate bomb (small firecracker) goes off, you will find the NIA at the doors of West Bengal," the minister said.

A clash broke out between the two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal (Twitter Photo)
A clash broke out between the two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal (Twitter Photo)

Also read: Mamata alleges ‘goons’ hired for Ram Navami clashes in Howrah. BJP hits back

However, she added, "Severe incidents happening in other states like Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh where NIA should reach…you will not find them there.”

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta HC ordered NIA to probe the violence that occurred in West Bengal’s Howrah district during the Ram Navami celebrations in March. It also directed the state police to transfer all the documents, records, and CCTV footage regarding the violence to submit to the federal investigation agency.

On March 30, violence broke out in Bengal's Howrah district during a Ram Navami procession. According to officials, several shops and autorickshaws were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire. Over the next few days, the violence spread to North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts wherein several people, including police personnel, were injured.

Also read: 'Baam' and 'Ram' joined hands against us: Mamata Banerjee on Bengal violence

Amid this, a political blame game between the TMC and BJP also broke out - where both the parties have been accusing one another of triggering the riots in the Mamata Banerjee-led state.

Meanwhile last week, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognizance of the incidents of violence and has sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) and the chief of Howrah's police within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal ram navami violence + 1 more
west bengal ram navami violence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out